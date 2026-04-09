La Catalina Reportedly Signs for New Promotion

La Catalina really started making a name for herself in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) recently, after joining the promotion back in 2023.

But just the other day, CMLL confirmed via a press release that Catalina was parting ways with the promotion, leaving fans to speculate where she would be heading.

Her last match with CMLL was on the March 31st Arena Coliseo show in Guadalajara, while Catalina has also been doing a decent amount of work with promotions like Ring of Honor over the last year or so. AEW didn't seem like the planned destination for her as a dual contract could have been worked out.

La Catalina moving to AAA

AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide | wwe

In a new report from Bodyslam, it seems that La Catalina is already scheduled for an upcoming appearance with her new home promotion, AAA. She is scheduled to take part in AAA's event this Saturday, officially becoming the first person to move from CMLL to AAA since WWE's purchase of the company last year.

Many other wrestlers have moved between major Mexican promotions over the years, including names like Mistico, Blue Demon Jr, Cibernetico, and countless others, but this is the first since WWE's purchase of the promotion.

Previous reports from Bodyslam indicated that Catalina wasn't happy with her booking in CMLL, mostly after dropping down the card from a strong position when she was competing against the likes of Mercedes Mone for the CMLL World Women's Championship at Fantastica Mania last year.

Many are excited for the move, as La Catalina has done a great deal of work improving her skills in the ring since her previous tenure in NXT. A spot in AAA could position her as a top star of the brand and improve her booking.

Luchablog notes that as recently as September of last year, Catalina was claiming things like, "I'm never going back to WWE" during interviews, so it will be noteworthy to see if anything like that is brought up or if her past as Katrina Cortez or Catalina Garcia is talked about at all.

Her first run with WWE was rough, though she stayed with the company from 2019 to 2021 before returning to the independent scene in Mexico and Chile for a short while until signing with CMLL in 2023.