"Macho Man" Randy Savage Biopic Under Development
There are few professional wrestlers that are as well known as the one and only "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
Savage is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, with several other major accomplishments throughout his career, spanning from the early 1970s to the early 2000s.
It makes sense that someone is finally deciding to make a film about the life of the Macho Man, as SNL alumni Kenan Thompson's production company, Artists for Artists, is creating a biopic called Macho with the help of a script written by Randy Savage's brother, Lanny Poffo, and Eric Shapiro.
It is also confirmed that Paul Coy Allen of Midas Entertainment Group is going to help produce the film, while names like Jonathon Davino, Cory Litwin, Boris Shvarts, and Monica Weber are serving as executive producers.
Johnny Ryan Jr., Kenan Thompson's partner at Artists for Artists, spoke to Deadline about the film, saying.
"Macho man Randy Savage was the greatest showman of all time and the OG bad boy of entertainment. His outfits were as electric as his personality and he’s so much more than an artist, he’s an icon. Lanny and Eric did a great job capturing this story and the crazy 80s wrestling era that turnt wrestling figures into life long pop culture icons."- Johnny Ryan Jr., Deadline
Kenan Thompson also said that he was beyond excited for the film and can't wait to bring Randy Savage's story to screen.
MORE: Brock Lesnar Being Advertised For Major PLE Is Sign He'll Be Sticking Around Awhile
What Wrestlers Would You Want To See A Biopic On?
The last few years have seen several biopics created about professional wrestlers lives. Names like Paige (a.k.a Saraya), The Von Erich family, and Mildred Burke have all seen the biopic treatment with their films.
Professional wrestling is a wild sport and the men and women who decide to take up the career path more often than not have a somewhat interesting life to look back on.
Fans on social media have talked about wanting to see stars like Mick Foley, Chyna, Bruiser Brody, Shawn Michaels, and countless others with interesting stories get the biopic treatment as well
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Superstar Reportedly Dealing With Serious Neck Injury
Cody Rhodes Becomes Just 4th Wrestler To Achieve Rare Feat With PWI No. 1 Ranking
More Big Time Praise For Big Time Becky Lynch Following WWE Wrestlepalooza
The Backstage Reviews From AJ Lee's Return At WWE Wrestlepalooza Are In