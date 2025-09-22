The Backstage Reviews From AJ Lee's Return At WWE Wrestlepalooza Are In
The inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza Saturday night in Indianapolis is receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.
While the Women's World Title Match between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY garnered significant acclaim, the booking of the John Cena and Brock Lesnar left many scratching their heads.
Those in high ranking positions within WWE don't often give much credence to the opinions of others, save for their paying customers. For what it's worth, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse was legitimately rocking for much of the debut ESPN broadcast. Internally, meanwhile, two stars in particular are getting praise for their performances.
Saturday night marked the first match back for AJ Lee in over a decade. The former Divas Champion picked up the win for CM Punk and herself in their Mixed Tag Team match after she forced Becky Lynch to tap out to the Black Widow.
Lee looked right at home with her knee high Chuck Taylors laced back up, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that WWE was very pleased with how she looked in the ring.
"We've heard the backstage reception to AJ Lee's first match back was very positive. Those that we spoke to in WWE felt she did really well."
Lee's opponent was once again the victim of social media vitriol this weekend, because apparently some people do not believe Becky Lynch did enough to put Lee over on Saturday. However, The Man is getting much more positive notes from those backstage.
"Becky Lynch was heavily credited for her performance," Ross Sapp reported on Sunday. "One longtime WWE name said that Lynch has helped lead so many wrestlers through matches when they've taken long absences and they feel she did well."
Becky Lynch is disputing the result from Wrestlepalooza
Could collusion be afoot? That's the in-character claim of the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Becky Lynch took to social media late Sunday night to post 'unedited' footage of herself swiping at a 'rogue bee' while she was locked in the Black Widow and called out referee Jessika Carr for being crooked and bias in her decision to award the victory to AJ Lee.
Time will tell if The Man brings her evidence to WWE programming, but the referee's decision will very likely remain final. It could also lead to Lee receiving an IC Title shot down the line.
The last submission loss on record that we can find for Becky Lynch came against Asuka back at the 2019 Royal Rumble. The Man got trapped in an awkward position while trying to escape the Asuka Lock and was forced to tap out.
That night ended up finishing well for Lynch as she went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and it's well documented by now, she later won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35.
