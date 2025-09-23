Brock Lesnar Being Advertised For Major PLE Is Sign He'll Be Sticking Around Awhile
"The Beast" Brock Lesnar recently returned to action in a WWE ring, and it appears he is going to be sticking around at least into the spring of 2026.
Lesnar made his shocking return to the company after nearly two years away back at SummerSlam in August, attacking John Cena following his Undisputed WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes in a critically acclaimed street fight. This would set up his first match in WWE since 2023, when he lost to Rhodes at SummerSlam that year.
The former WWE Champion marched into Wrestlepalooza, opening the card against Cena. There, he delivered a barrage of F-5's, beating Cena in under nine minutes and leaving the arena shocked. It appears that will be far from the last time we see Lesnar in a WWE ring.
WrestleMania 42 tickets went up as part of the company's pre-sale for the event on Tuesday, as WWE released promotional material for the "Show of Shows." Lesnar is featured prominently in it, shown next to CM Punk. Also shown in the marketing material are Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and Rhodes.
Lesnar's Return
Lesnar appeared locked in WWE's plans for the foreseeable future two years ago, coming off the major feud with Rhodes. He was set to appear in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, but days before, former WWE employee Janel Grant sued the company.
Lesnar's name is mentioned 44 times in the lawsuit, though legal action is not currently being pursued against him.
WWE opted not to use Lesnar as the lawsuit played out. Even though the litigation is still active against the company and McMahon, the company made the call to bring him back anyway. Lesnar has not wrestled at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 39, where he defeated Omos.
It should be noted Lesnar is one of the few WWE and UFC crossover stars, both sitting under the umbrella of TKO. Their integration has been a critical part of Las Vegas landing WrestleMania in consecutive years, as Las Vegas has served as a pseudo home for UFC in the past.
