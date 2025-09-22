More Big Time Praise For Big Time Becky Lynch Following WWE Wrestlepalooza
Becky Lynch continues to prove that she is among the very best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots, and it's not just us saying that.
The Man continues to have more than her fair share of detractors online, but recent reports suggest that her colleagues think very highly of her skills as a ring general. Specifically when it comes to situations like this past Saturday night.
AJ Lee wrestled her first match in over a decade at WWE Wrestlepalooza when she teamed with her husband, CM Punk, to defeat Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Lee picked up the victory when Bex tapped out to the Black Widow just shy of the half-hour mark — making it the longest match in Lee's career.
Those within the company who spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, felt the match went well. Much of the credit was given to the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion for helping lead AJ Lee since she had missed so much time away from the ring.
"Several WWE sources, including some on the roster, were quick to point out that this is something that Becky Lynch has done for years, and noted that she’s specialized in at this point," Ross Sapp said Monday afternoon.
Whether it was Lita at Elimination Chamber 2022, Trish Stratus during the summer of 2023 or Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris, The Man has built herself a reputation for helping returning veterans knock off their ring rust.
"Becky Lynch has always looked at it as a welcome challenge, and that the company has trusted her to excel in those situations," Ross Sapp said. "We're told that it is at the point that a number of women's wrestlers that have mounted comebacks have requested working with Becky Lynch as well."
AJ Lee grateful for all those involved in her match at Wrestlepalooza... and Larry
AJ Lee took to social media Monday to reflect on her match this weekend and everything that led up to it. She called her return to WWE thus far a chaotic fairytale.
"I'm proud of myself for being scared but doing it anyway, after ten years of retirement, on one month’s notice. I guess I still got it. I’m so grateful to Rebecca, Colby, Jess, TJ, and my hot husband Phil for taking such good care of me. And Larry for sharing his dressing room. I’m feeling all the love and support from you guys, my wonderful weirdos, it means the world.”
Lee's victory at Wrestlepalooza could and should put her in line for a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship at some point in the near future.
While she hasn't wrestled a singles match since March 2015, there appears to be no one better to help AJ Lee back up onto that bicycle than Becky Lynch.
