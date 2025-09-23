WWE Superstar Reportedly Dealing With Serious Neck Injury
A concerning update regarding the absence of Piper Niven starting making the rounds early in the day on Tuesday.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has not wrestled since she defeated Charlotte Flair on the August 22 episode of SmackDown and has noticeably been absent from performing her Secret Hervice duties of protecting Chelsea Green in recent weeks.
Bryan Alvarez noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Niven has been off television due to a serious injury that could potentially be 'career ending'.
In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now reported similar to Alvarez but not to exactly the same extent.
"We're told that while the injury is serious, those we spoke to believe she will return," Ross Sapp reported Tuesday evening. "It's a neck injury, and she's still awaiting an official diagnosis. We will respect the privacy of the performer beyond that."
Niven was scheduled to take part in a Women's Tag Team Championship Match prior to being pulled from the road. Instead, Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre ended up wrestling Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the titles this past Friday night on SmackDown. Green ended up taking the loss after suffering a Natural Selection from The Queen.
Chelsea Green is on the hunt for a replacement
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven go way back, having lived together while on a tour of Japan several years ago. Alba Fyre was also with them on that tour, which is why Green pushed so hard for her to join the Secret Hervice once she became creatively available earlier this year.
While the former Women's United States Champion is no doubt concerned about her friend's injury behind the scenes, creatively she has taken the liberty of writing Piper off SmackDown by claiming to have sent her on 'special assignment'.
With Piper Niven out of action for the foreseeable future, Chelsea has now begun the process of hiring a replacement Head of 'SecHERity'. And she is leaving no stone unturned by opening the opportunity to any candidate willing to send in a resume.
It's unclear at this time if or when someone new may pledge their allegiance to Chelsea Green. There is obviously not a current timeline for Piper Niven to return to active duty, either. The Takedown on SI wishes her all the best and a speedy recovery.
