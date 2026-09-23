'Macho Man' Randy Savage Sneaker Set to Drop This Week

The legend of "Macho Man" Randy Savage gets a little flashier later this week.

Savage was a fixture of WWE's prominence in the 1980s. He's a WWE Hall of Famer, a former world champion, and arguably one of Hulk Hogan's most infamous opponents during Hulkamania.

Hogan vs. Savage was the main event of WrestleMania 5 and was the blowoff match to a feud that began with them as the Mega Powers tag team. Savage and Hogan went on to have many personal issues over the years. Savage also spent time in WCW near the end of his career and was a world champion there as well.

Randy Savage | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Savage was not only famous as a wrestler, but also broke into pop culture as a celebrity endorser. Savage was the face of Slim Jim for years.

Special Randy Savage shoe set to drop this week

On Wednesday, Ewing Athletics announced that a special "Macho Man" Cream of the Crop sneaker would drop for fans on September 25. The shoe is part of the company's Hobby Series and features multi-color leather to represent Savage's colorful bandana. The shoe also features removable velcro sunglasses that attach to it.

The shoes will go on sale on the Ewing website at 9 am EST on Friday. Men's sizes 5 to 16 will be available for purchase when the product drops.

Savage entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 during WrestleMania 31 weekend. He was set to be inducted by Hulk Hogan, but was inducted by his brother, Lanny Poffo, instead. In addition to two world championships, Savage is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and King of the Ring winner. Savage passed away from a heart attack in 2011 while he was driving a car.

WWE is set for a busy weekend in Chicago as it tries to compete head-to-head with AEW. AEW will present its All Out PPV event this weekend at the NOW Arena. WWE will counter that with a special AAA and WWE Worlds Collide event inside the Allstate Arena.

WWE has loaded that card with WWE main roster talent, including Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and the 2026 King of the Ring winner, Oba Femi. Former Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will also be on the show. The company announced that Punk would appear, but he will now also wrestle in a main event six-man tag team match.