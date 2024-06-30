Wrestling On FanNation

Roman Dolidze Moves Up Weight Class–and Wins at UFC 303

Anthony Smith stepped up on short notice, but he was unable to get the victory

Justin Barrasso

Roman Dolidze wanted to be ranked Top 10 in two divisions.

And that is exactly what is going to happen.

Already ranked tenth in the middleweight division, Dolidze defeated Anthony Smith by unanimous decision at UFC 303.

Dolidze and Smith went a full 15 minutes. Both men took this fight on short notice, and Dolidze moved up a weight class–and the risk paid off. After a close first round, Dolidze was able to do damage in the second round with his striking. Smith never recovered, and despite landing solid leg kicks early, there was no question who won by the end of the third.

Dolidze (13-3) now has options, both in middleweight and light heavyweight. For Smith (38-20), it is a frustrating loss, especially after building momentum in May when he submitted the previously undefeated Vitor Petrino.

