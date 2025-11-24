Alex Pereira Talks Jon Jones Super Fight, Khamzat Chimaev Challenge and New Oakley Meta Vanguard Glasses
UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Cally for one of his most transparent interviews yet, diving into everything from super fights, to rivalries to the mindset behind his meteoric rise. Pereira did not hold back when discussing the possibility of a Jon Jones showdown, even entertaining a historic setting for it. “My interest in Jon Jones is because of who he is… I think it’s an interesting fight for everyone involved,” Pereira says. He also responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s recent callouts, discussed his evolving relationship with Israel Adesanya, and addressed the latest Jake Paul rumors with playful honesty, saying Paul “likes to talk because he knows it’s not going to happen.”
During filming, SI captured an exclusive look at Pereira training with the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses, marking one of his first workouts since suffering a broken foot. Pereira said the glasses could become part of his running and fight-week routine, noting, “I can use the glasses in my training… It’d be really cool to show that content.” He also reflected on training with Mark Zuckerberg, explaining, “He picks up on things really quickly… When you like something, you pick it up easily.” The interview highlights Pereira’s bond with Nina Drama, his roots with mentor Glover Teixeira and the origins of his iconic post-fight celebration. The full interview is now available on SI’s YouTube channel.