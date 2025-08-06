G1 Climax 35 Nights 7-12 Results: Tanahashi Reaches 100 G1 Wins; Multiple Ties Lead Block A, Block B
We're in the middle of the road stretch of G1 Climax 35.
During this portion of the tournament, the bodies (and sometimes the minds) of competitors begin to wear down amidst the fierce battles and grueling travel schedules. Every win matters to stay alive on the board and every loss decreases chances of making it to the playoffs.
Somewhere in the midst of it all, many competitors have found success in different ways. For competitors like NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, the biggest milestone of his 23rd and final G1 Climax tournament (so far) was securing an extraordinary 100th G1 Climax win. It's only fitting that the man nicknamed "The 1 in 100 Years" would reach a milestone that will likely never be topped. With 6 points, the Ace's chances of winning his fourth G1 Climax are slightly dim but very much still alive.
The good news isn't as linear for others in the tournament, but it's making every match mean more as we get down to the wire. Both A and B Block have multi-man ties in the lead currently, and only the 3 top point getters in each block are eligible to move on to the playoff scenarios once block competition ends.
In Block A, Yuya Uemura, Boltin Oleg, Yota Tsuji, Ryohei Oiwa, and EVIL form and five-way tie with 8 points. Over in B Block, Zack Sabre, Ren Narita, and Konosuke Takeshita are tied with 10 points each.
Aside from B Block's El Phantasmo, all remaining G1 Climax 35 competitors still have a path to victory. However, Shingo Takagi's chances are slim with only one mathematic scenario left to potentially finish in the top 3 of Block B.
Keep reading for some of the standout matches from nights 7 through 12 of G1 Climax 35.
The Highlights
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita (Night 8)
In one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament, The Alpha Konosuke Takeshita went head-to-head with the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. for the first time in singles action. Sabre's technical prowess met Takeshita's powerhouse offense in a memorable battle. Still, it was the champion's grappling and submission talents that eventually wore down the AEW/DDT/NJPW star and secured Sabre 2 more points.
Taichi vs. Yota Tsuji (Night 9)
A recurring story in this year's tournament has been Taichi's redemption. The veteran was originally left out of the G1 Climax 35 lineup and made his way in via a last-chance four-way match after Hirooki Goto's unfortunate injury. Since the tournament began, Taichi's performances have been filled with passion and heart. His A Block match with Yota Tsuji was no different. Taichi's fighting spirit melded well with the lucharesu-influenced style of Tsuji.
Their 15-minute battle was as stiff as it gets, with Tsuji proving how much he's grown since the last time he wrestled Taichi one-on-one as a Young Lion. Nevertheless, the veteran was able to get the better of one of NJPW's brightest young stars, landing a Black Mephisto for the win.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yota Tsuji (Night 11)
When speaking to The Takedown on SI ahead of G1 Climax 35, The Ace highlighted Yota Tsuji as the competitor he was looking forward to facing most in A Block. Tsuji ascended from carrying Tanahashi's bags as a Young Lion to becoming one of the Lion Mark's top stars, making it to the finals of last year's G1 tournament. Much like many of Tanahashi's matches in this year's G1, there was an ever-present story of iron will urging his heart to take the lead in moments when his ailing body fell short. Tsuji was faster, stronger, much more agile, and managed to get a bit of blood out of the Ace, but it wasn't enough to deny Tanahashi his 100th G1 Climax victory.
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shingo Takagi (Night 12)
There are few combinations in wrestling who can produce guaranteed bangers better than Zack Sabre Jr and Shingo Takagi. Their latest B Block clash only added to that legacy. In the main event of night 12, Sabre and Takagi's chemistry shined, with the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion trying to neutralize the Rampage Dragon's legs throughout the 20-minute encounter to lessen the impact of his offense. Despite Takagi seeming at times like he'd pull out the win, it was Sabre who made victory a reality, leaving Shingo Takagi with slim chances of advancing out of B Block into playoff contention.
Full Results From Nights 7-12
G1 Climax 35 Night 7 Results [7/27/2025]
Block A
Yota Tsuji [8] def. Boltin Oleg [6]
Callum Newman [4] def. David Finlay [2]
SANADA [4] def. Taichi [4]
Yuya Uemura [6] def. EVIL [6]
Ryohei Oiwa [6] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [4]
G1 Climax 35 Night 8 Results [7/30/2025]
Block B
Great-O-Khan [6] def. El Phantasmo [2]
Drilla Moloney [8] def. Ren Narita [6]
Shingo Takagi [4] def. Shota Umino [4]
Zack Sabre Jr. [6] def. Konosuke Takeshita [6]
G1 Climax 35 Night 9 Results [8/1/2025]
Block A
Callum Newman [6] def. SANADA [4]
EVIL [8] def. Ryohei Oiwa [6]
David Finlay [4] def. Boltin Oleg [6]
Taichi [6] def. Yota Tsuji [8]
Yuya Uemura [8] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [4]
G1 Climax 35 Night 10 Results [8/2/2025]
Block B
Shota Umino [6] def. YOSHI-HASHI [8]
Shingo Takagi [6] def. El Phantasmo [2]
Konosuke Takeshita [8] def. Drilla Moloney [8]
Zack Sabre Jr. [8] def. Great-O-Khan [6]
G1 Climax 35 Night 11 Results [8/3/2025]
Block A
Boltin Oleg [8] def. Callum Newman [6]
Ryohei Oiwa [8] def. Taichi [6]
SANADA [6] defeats Yuya Uemura [8]
David Finlay [6] def. EVIL [8]
Hiroshi Tanahashi [6] def. Yota Tsuji [8]
G1 Climax 35 Night 12 Results [8/5/2025]
Block B
Konosuke Takeshita [10] defeats YOSHI-HASHI [8]
Ren Narita [10] defeats Great-O-Khan [8]
El Phantasmo [6] defeats Drilla Moloney [8]
Zack Sabre Jr. [10] defeats Shingo Takagi [6]
What's Next?
G1 Climax 35 Night 13 takes place Thursday, August 5, 2025, in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on NJPW World
A Block
Callum Newman vs. Taichi
EVIL vs. Boltin Oleg
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA
Yuya Uemura vs. Ryohei Oiwa
David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji
