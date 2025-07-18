NJPW G1 Climax 35 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
New Japan Pro Wrestling presents the most premier tournament in pro wrestling today with the G1 Climax 35 tournament.
Starting on Saturday, July 19, the tournament kicks off with a 10 match lineup where every star will compete to get a proper start on the right foot.
Over the course of one month, 20 competitors will do battle in a round robin tournament that will determine the strongest on the roster and become the number one contender for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4th, 2026.
The A Block is headed up by Hiroshi Tanahashi, who will be competing in his final G1 Climax tournament before he retires at next year's Wrestle Kingdom event in the Tokyo Dome.
Meanwhile, the block will also feature Taichi, coming off the heels of his heroic win to get the final spot in the tournament.
Also, Yota Tsuji will look to rebound from losing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Dominion in the G1, and David Finlay tries to get back on the winning track after losing a Dog Collar Match to EVIL at the same event.
Speaking of EVIL, the House of Torture leader and his stablemate SANADA will both be in the A Block as well. Finally, the block will also include Yuya Uemura, Ryohei Oiwa, Callum Newman and NEVER Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg.
Then on the other end of the spectrum, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd will head up the B Block. Sabre Jr. will look to win his second straight G1 tournament.
Also, AEW's Konosuke Takeshita will compete in his second G1 Climax tournament in the B Block. Then, the block will have Shota Umino and Ren Narita doing battle, who are known as "The Reiwa Three Muskateers with Tsuji.
Finally, the B Block will consist of NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo, Drilla Moloney, YOSHI-HASHI, Great-O-Khan and Shingo Takagi.
With the Finals taking place on August 17, this year's G1 may be one of the hardest to predict for fans of the product with several stars viewed as contenders to win.
Here is everything you need to know about this year's NJPW G1 Climax 35 tournament.
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Dates:
Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Sunday, August 17, 2025
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Location:
July 19 & 20 - Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center; July 22 - Sendai Sun Plaza Hall; July 23 - Aore Nagaoka; July 25 & 26 - Ota Ward General Gymnasium; July 27 - Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall; July 30 - Yamato University Yamato Arena; August 1 - Sun Messe Kagawa; August 2 - Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall; August 3 - Fukuoka International Center; August 5 - INTEX Osaka Hall 5; August 7 - Korakuen Hall; August 8 - Yokohama Budokan; August 10 - G Messe Gunma; August 13 - Act City Hamamatsu; August 14 - Korakuen Hall; August 16 & 17 - Ariake Arena
How to Watch NJPW G1 Climax 35:
Watch: NJPW World
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Cards:
July 19 - Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi
B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita
A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. SANADA
B Block: Gabe Kidd vs. Konosuke Takeshita
A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. David Finlay
B Block: Shota Umino vs. El Phantasmo
A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Boltin Oleg
B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Drilla Moloney
A Block: Callum Newman vs. EVIL
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Shingo Takagi
July 20 - Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center
B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Gabe Kidd
A Block: Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura
B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita
A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. EVIL
B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan
A Block: David Finlay vs. SANADA
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Ren Narita
A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Drilla Moloney
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Callum Newman
July 22 - Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
A Block: Taichi vs. David Finlay
A Block: EVIL vs. SANADA
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Boltin Oleg
A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Callum Newman
July 23 - Aore Nagaoka
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Gabe Kidd
B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Konosuke Takeshita
B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Ren Narita
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Drilla Moloney
July 25 - Ota Ward General Gymnasium
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay
A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Ryohei Oiwa
A Block: Taichi vs. EVIL
A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Callum Newman
A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. SANADA
July 26 - Ota Ward General Gymnasium
B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita
B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Gabe Kidd vs. Drilla Moloney
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Great-O-Khan
July 27 - Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. EVIL
A Block: Taichi vs. SANADA
A Block: Callum Newman vs. David Finlay
A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. Yota Tsuji
July 30 - Yamato University Yamato Arena
B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Shingo Takagi
B Block: Drilla Moloney vs. Ren Narita
B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Great-O-Khan
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Gabe Kidd
August 1 - Sun Messe Kagawa
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura
A Block: Taichi vs. Yota Tsuji
A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. David Finlay
A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. EVIL
A Block: Callum Newman vs. SANADA
August 2 - Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan
B Block: Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita
B Block: Drilla Moloney vs. Konosuke Takeshita
B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi
B Block: Shota Umino vs. YOSHI-HASHI
August 3 - Fukuoka International Center
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yota Tsuji
A Block: David Finlay vs. EVIL
A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. SANADA
A Block: Taichi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
A Block: Callum Newman vs. Boltin Oleg
August 5 - INTEX Osaka Hall 5
B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Gabe Kidd
B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Drilla Moloney
B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Ren Narita
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Konosuke Takeshita
August 7 - Korakuen Hall
A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay
A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Ryohei Oiwa
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA
A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. EVIL
A Block: Taichi vs. Callum Newman
August 8 - Yokohama Budokan
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Konosuke Takeshita
B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Ren Narita
B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drilla Moloney
B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Gabe Kidd
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Phantasmo
August 10 - G Messe Gunma
A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. SANADA
A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Callum Newman
A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
A Block: Taichi vs. Boltin Oleg
A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. David Finlay
August 13 - Act City Hamamatsu
B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Gabe Kidd
B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Moloney
B Block: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ren Narita
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Shota Umino vs. Great-O-Khan
August 14 - Korakuen Hall
Playoff Matches
2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block
2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block
August 16 - Ariake Arena
Semifinals
A Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block
B Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block
August 17 - Ariake Arena
G1 Climax 35 Tournament Finals
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi Is Making His Final G1 Climax Tournament Count [Exclusive]
G1 Climax 35 Field Finalized As Taichi Replaces Hirooki Goto
AEW Announces Date & Location For All In 2026
British Wrestling Champion Michael Oku Expected To Be Back in AEW/ROH Soon