AEW Full Gear 2025 Date And Location Revealed
AEW Full Gear remains one of the company's original "Big 4" pay-per-views, and it will be returning to a familiar venue in 2025.
AEW announced on Monday morning the 2025 edition of the pay-per-view will hail from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Saturday, Nov. 22.
The announcement comes one day after WWE wrapped its weekend-long SummerSlam festivities in New Jersey as well, as it hosted SmackDown from the same venue on Friday night.
The news was first reported by The New York Post, which spoke to AEW CEO Tony Khan in promotion of the show.
“Being around wrestling and being a fan of wrestling my whole life, I know it’s very important to keep a great relationship with the fans around New York and New Jersey, and we have such great fans in the area,” Khan said. “Full Gear is one of the best events every year for AEW and the wrestling fans and I’m very excited to bring Full Gear back to the Prudential Center.”
Full Gear's return to the Prudential Center
This is not the first time Full Gear has been held at the Prudential Center. AEW made its debut at the venue in the fall of 2021, then returned there for Full Gear in 2022. It was at that show MJF won his first AEW World Championship, kicking off a reign that would last more than a year.
Full Gear then returned to Newark last year, with Jon Moxley defeating Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW World Championship as the Death Riders storyline was just beginning to get underway. Moxley lost the title last month to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All In: Texas.
Tickets for this year's show go on-sale August 25.
