IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb Departs NJPW Amid Rumored Interest From WWE

United Empire had just won the IWGP Tag Team Titles this month, but those belts have now been vacated after Jeff Cobb's departure from NJPW.

Rick Ucchino

Jeff Cobb at Forbidden Door 2024
Jeff Cobb at Forbidden Door 2024 / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Jeff Cobb is leaving NJPW.

The news may come as a bit of a surprise after United Empire, a team comprised of Cobb and Callum Newman, had just won the IWGP Tag Team Championships at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2025 earlier this month.

The title change itself was a bit shocking as there had been reports for weeks that Cobb was WWE bound. There were even rumors that he was already listed on the company's internal roster sheet.

While there is no confirmation on his WWE status, NJPW did release a statement early Monday morning that said the company had granted Cobb's request to depart after his final match with the promotion this Saturday. As a result, the tag titles will now be vacated.

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request.

With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated.

Cobb's final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologizes for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavors."

Cobb's contract with NJPW had reportedly expired earlier in the year. He had continued to work dates for the company as a free agent.

We'll provide more details on this developing story as they become available.

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

