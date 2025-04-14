IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb Departs NJPW Amid Rumored Interest From WWE
Jeff Cobb is leaving NJPW.
The news may come as a bit of a surprise after United Empire, a team comprised of Cobb and Callum Newman, had just won the IWGP Tag Team Championships at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2025 earlier this month.
The title change itself was a bit shocking as there had been reports for weeks that Cobb was WWE bound. There were even rumors that he was already listed on the company's internal roster sheet.
While there is no confirmation on his WWE status, NJPW did release a statement early Monday morning that said the company had granted Cobb's request to depart after his final match with the promotion this Saturday. As a result, the tag titles will now be vacated.
"New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request.- NJPW
With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated.
Cobb's final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologizes for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavors."
Cobb's contract with NJPW had reportedly expired earlier in the year. He had continued to work dates for the company as a free agent.
We'll provide more details on this developing story as they become available.
