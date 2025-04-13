Triple H Details Handling WWE Creative Disputes With CM Punk
CM Punk has a history of disagreeing with creative choices throughout his career in WWE and AEW, and those disagreements have earned him a reputation as being a talent who is hard to work with.
So far since returning to WWE, Punk has received stellar reviews regarding his behavior backstage, but WWE Cheif Content Officer and former Punk rival, Triple H, recently detailed a dispute that Punk had regarding creative and how it was handled during an interview with the High Performance Podcast.
"We've had a couple of moments since he returned," Triple H said regarding dealing with Punk.
"There was one moment where they had told him something creatively and they told me, 'he does not like this.' I was like ok, I'll go talk to him. Went to talk to him and I said 'what's going on?' I told him the creative and he was like, 'that's good ... whatever.' And I was like, I know you don't like it, everybody's told me, so let's be open. So, then he complained about what it was and I said ok, let's go sit and talk about it. Come up with something good.
"And that sort of changed a paradigm shift for us relationship-wise. And now, sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things in TV, because he shares a very similar view at the end of the day of the business that I do."
Punk and Triple H infamously butted heads near the end of Punk's first run in WWE. Punk also butted heads with then creative boss, Vince McMahon.
CM Punk will wrestle in his first WrestleMania main event ever at this year's WrestleMania 41 event in Las Vegas. Punk is scheduled to face both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. That match will be the night one main event.
