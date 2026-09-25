Did Drew McIntyre Just Tease His WWE Return?

It's been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Drew McIntyre in the squared circle. His return may come sooner than you think.

McIntyre has not been seen in a WWE match since this year's WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas. McIntyre was on night one of that show and wrestled Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match. Fatu defeated McIntyre in that match and ended a long feud between thw two men.

After WrestleMania 42, McIntyre took time away from WWE to film the new Highlander reboot as well as The Last Druid. In August, reports indicated that McIntyre was back from filming but that he was not factored into any creative plans for Raw and SmackDown.

McIntyre just kicked the return rumor mill into high gear.

On Friday, McIntyre posted a video on social media of himself training. Not weight training, but training in the ring. The video showed McIntyre running the ropes with a caption that simply said, "reps."

Is McIntyre set for a return? Nothing is official yet, but clearly he's working toward one.

Drew McIntyre has big matches waiting for him in WWE

What does McIntyre do when he returns to WWE? He's got plenty of star-studded opponents to keep him busy.

If McIntyre returns to the SmackDown brand, he'll certainly want to insert himself into the WWE Championship picture, which at the moment includes CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, Randy Orton, and the champion, Sami Zayn.

McIntyre has a history with that entire bunch, but especially CM Punk. In 2024, McIntyre and Punk had an epic trilogy of matches and still talk about hating one another even today. McIntyre vs. Owens is a massive match with Owens back and healthy from injury. McIntyre vs. Zayn for the championship is a PPV-caliber match, albeit one that the WWE Universe has seen already.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

If McIntyre returns and heads to Raw, that's where things get even more interesting. There, McIntyre could reignite his feud with Jacob Fatu, who is now on that brand alongside The Bloodline. Roman Reigns is the world champion on Raw, so McIntyre will certainly aim his sights in that direction. He and Reigns also have a vast history together. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Big Cass are other potential opponents on the red brand.

The major match for McIntyre on the Raw brand is against Oba Femi. Femi was called up to the main roster earlier this year and got a rocket strapped to his back. He beat Brock Lesnar twice and has declared the world title as a goal. McIntyre vs. Femi is a novel match that showcases size and strength better than anything else on the roster.