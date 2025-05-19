Pat McAfee Net Worth 2025
Pat McAfee is an American former professional football player who has made a successful transition to the world of sports media and entertainment, particularly with WWE.
Becoming an entrepreneur, sports analyst, podcast host, professional wrestler and WWE commentator, McAfee has used his personality to reach heights he was unable to achieve as a NFL punter.
Name
Patrick Justin McAfee
Estimated Net Worth
$60 Million
Source of Wealth
American sports analysts (ESPN), Professional Wrestling, Podcasting, Hosting, Former Football Punter, Endorsements, Businesses
Salary
$17 Million annually (estimated)
Businesses (Ownerships)
Pat McAfee Inc.
Endorsements/Sponsorships
FanDuel, DraftKings, Luluemon, Twitch
What is Pat McAfee's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat McAfee has a net worth valued around $60 million. This comes as a result of his roles in sports media and entertainment.
After an eight year career in the National Football League (NFL), McAfee retired and made the transition to podcasting. First working with Barstool Sports, he developed "The Pat McAfee Show," which airs on ESPN and which has led to several other podcasts under his own company.
Besides being a podcast host, McAfee signed with WWE in 2020 where he works as a commentator and wrestler. He also works as a sports analyst for ESPN's College GameDay to go along with his other responsibilities and roles.
Pat McAfee's Salary
Over the course of his eight-year professional football career, McAfee earned around $15 million. In 2025, McAfee has far surpassed that and currently earns approximately $17 million annually.
Back in 2021, McAfee inked a four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel. Then in May 2023, he opted out of the deal with FanDuel to then sign a five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN to bring "The Pat McAfee Show" to the network.
Pat McAfee's Businesses
After leaving Barstool Sports, Pat McAfee started his own business, Pat McAfee Inc. Under his own brand, PMI launched four self-produced podcasts in the sports media genre.
Most notably, "The Pat McAfee Show 2.0" and a gambling show "The Pod" helped to start a powerhouse podcast family for McAfee.
After signing with ESPN, "The Pat McAfee Show" moved to the network where he hosts his program five days a week. The show is also simulcast on his YouTube channel as well. Most recently, his broadcast has aired on Hulu to go along with the other platforms.
Pat McAfee's Sponsorships And Endorsements
Pat McAfee has several different endorsements and sponsorships that have only bolstered his earning opportunities. His biggest endorsement deal to date was the aforementioned FanDuel contract, which is a fantasy sports company.
To go along with FanDuel, McAfee has also inked a deal with DraftKings, another fantasy sports company. He's also signed a deal with Luluemon, which is a sports apparel company.
McAfee also has sponsorships with various products and services outside sports, including clothing brands. The podcast host also endorses video game streaming platform, Twitch.
Because of his reputation as one of the biggest sports media personalities in the world today, McAfee has even garnered opportunities outside of the sports world.
