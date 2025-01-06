Logan Paul Net Worth 2025
Probably WWE's most controversial signings of the past few years, Logan Paul has garnered attention, headlines and money throughout his time as a celebrity and influencer.
First gaining prominence as a social media influencer and YouTuber, Paul became a public figure and eventually ventured into other businesses to build the wealth he has today. From starting his own podcast to competing in boxing, Logan's star rose at the same time as his brother Jake Paul. The Cleveland native then made his WWE debut in 2021 before stepping into the ring a year later.
Through his WWE contract, businesses and endorsement deals, Paul is one of the highest paid professional wrestlers in the business today. From his PRIME Energy drink to his controversies, here is Logan Paul's net worth for 2025.
Name
Logan Alexander Paul
Estimated Net Worth
$150 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, businesses, YouTube, social media partnerships
Salary
$15 Million annually
Sponsorships & Endorsements
HBO, Hanes, Bic, Dunkin' Donuts, Nike, Verizon, Pepsi
Businesses
PRIME, YouTube channels, Maverick Clothing, Maverick brand
What is Logan Paul's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul currently has a net worth of around $150 million. This is based on his YouTube revenue earnings, sponsorships, his podcast, earnings from his beverage brand, PRIME Energy Drink, and his WWE contract.
Since signing with WWE, Paul has been featured in high profile bouts against the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, "The Maverick" also won the United States Championship and held the title for 273 days.
Paul also earns money from his social media partnerships and sponsorships. Various reports indicate that the WWE star makes between $80,000 to $150,000 for every sponsored Facebook and Instagram post.
Logan Paul's Salary
Signing his first WWE contract in 2022, Logan Paul has became one of the most high profile acquisitions for the company. Paul's initial deal was worth $250,000 annually before other bonuses and additional endorsements.
Following his first contract, Paul would go on to sign a multi-year deal with WWE for a reported three years worth $15 million including bonuses, merchandise sales and sponsorships.
Paul's transition to the boxing world may have been his most lucrative, though. With only three major boxing matches against the likes of YouTuber KSI and legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., Paul has made over $75 million.
Logan Paul's Endorsements & Sponsorships
Logan Paul has had various endorsements and sponsorships from his time before and after signing with WWE. Paul is most notably known for his own personal brand, Maverick, which represents himself and several star athletes.
Over the years, Paul has also been endorsed by HBO, Hanes, Dunkin' Donuts, Bic, Verizon and Pepsi. In 2020, Paul, alongside fellow content creators KSI and Mr. Beast, collaborated with Nike to make their own Air Force 1.
Logan Paul's Businesses
Logan Paul's most known and recognizable business venture has to be PRIME Hydration, which is the parent company that produces the PRIME Energy Drink. The product is a joint business venture of both Paul and KSI.
Starting as a YouTuber, Paul has garnered 26 million subscribers across his multiple channels, including Logan Paul, TheOfficialLoganPaul and IMPAULSIVE. The former WWE United States Champion
Outside of his YouTube channel, PRIME and WWE, Paul also runs a high end clothing line named 'Maverick Clothing." Shortly after Logan started the company, he reported record merchandise sales of $3 million in three days.
