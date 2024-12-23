Ric Flair Wants To See Charlotte Flair Beat Huge Record After Making WWE Comeback
If it's up to Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair will break a major record after making her triumphant return to WWE.
In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Flair said he was excited for Charlotte's return and that he wants to see her break the all-time world championship record once she's back in the fold.
"I am so excited for my daughter to come back," Flair said on the show. "I mean Jesus, I'm actually talking to her mom on a regular basis. I still think the biggest thing in the business, when it happens and it'll be a real game-changer, just like she is in real-life, is her breaking the title record, or even tying it or whatever. I believe it's in the cards... It's a woman's world now and she's the best woman wrestler alive."
Ric Flair, John Cena, and Charlotte Flair currently are tied for holding the most world championships in history at 16. Flair held that record on his own for years, but John Cena tied him after winning the WWE Championship in 2017.
Charlotte Flair has been sidelined with a severe knee injury since last December, but is slated to make her return to WWE soon. It was rumored that she may make an appearance during the return of Saturday Night's Main Event last week, but those rumors didn't manifest into reality.
Charlotte tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a December 8 match against Asuka on Smackdown.
