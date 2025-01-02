One More Match? Ric Flair Comments On Whether He Can Step Back In The Ring
Is Ric Flair teasing another match? The 16-time world champion says that he has one more left in him.
During an interview on The Five Star Podcast, Flair said "hell yeah" when asked about whether or not he could wrestle another match. He stopped short of saying that he would.
"Hell yeah, I do," Flair said regarding his ability to have another match. "Once Tony found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn't let me get in the ring."
Flair famously returned for a final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on PPV in 2022. Flair teamed with Andrade and defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair said that he passed out multiple times during the match itself. At the time of the match, Flair was 73 years old.
Flair had a giant career send off back in 2008 at WrestleMania 24. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and then wrestled Shawn Michaels in a retirement match on the show itself. The match was a classic and provided a storybook ending to a storied career.
Flair came out of the retirement and had multiple matches for TNA Wrestling after the Michaels match at WrestleMania. Flair has said on multiple occasions that he regrets doing those matches.
Flair is a 16-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.
