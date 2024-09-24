Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Calls It Quits With Wife Wendy Barlow
Today, Ric Flair announced he's called it quits. Not from wrestling, but with his wife, Wendy Barlow.
"The Nature Boy" took to X to make the announcement, praising her for always supporting him and being by his side through his 2017 health crisis, while also noting that scheduling conflicts made it difficult for their marriage to work.
Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs. I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully. I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017. She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful! We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work. I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!
The pending split will mark flairs fifth divorce, having previously been married to Tiffany VanDemark, Jacqueline Beems, Elizabeth Harrel and Leslie Goodman.
The WWE Hall of Famer made his debut in 1972 and has enjoyed a career that has spanned over 50 years, making notable appearances in WCW, WWF (WWE), TNA, and most recently AEW for Sting's farewell. He's headlined WWE's Wrestlemania, WCW's Starrcade, won the Royal Rumble, and has been named Wrestler of the Year numerous times.
