Ric Flair Provides Major Update On Cancer Treatment
Ric Flair has provided a positive update on his health.
The 16-time World Champion revealed in an interview with People last month that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in the past three years.
Several weeks later, Flair shared graphic photos and asked for prayers ahead of a scheduled surgery.
And now, ‘The Nature Boy’ has took to X to reveal a huge update, stating that he is officially cancer free.
“Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I’m Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!” Flair wrote.
Flair has battled numerous health issues over the past decade, including being put in a medically induced coma back in 2017 due to complications from an obstructed bowel that led to kidney failure and congestive heart failure.
However, that did not stop him from returning to the ring for one last match five years later.
Flair teamed with then son-in-law Andrade to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in July 2022. It marked his first match since wrestling his old rival Sting on a September 2011 edition of Impact Wrestling.
Of course, Flair’s legacy is still on display in WWE, as his daughter Charlotte Flair is one of the top superstars in the women’s division.
Charlotte won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, but lost to champion Tiffany Stratton in the WWE Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.
She’ll team with Alexa Bliss at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
