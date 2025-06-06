WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis
The Nature Boy is set for another bout with skin cancer.
After initially denying rumors of his diagnosis last month, Ric Flair has now confirmed that he'll be undergoing treatment in the near future.
"It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer," Flair exclusively told People. "I will be undergoing treatment next week."
Flair admitted to People that he concealed his condition until he was ready to go public with the news.
The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to health issues, having survived a significant scare in 2017 when he suffered kidney failure and close to congestive heart failure brought on by alcohol abuse.
He was able to bounce back and even competed in one final match in the summer of 2022, teaming with WWE Superstar Andrade to defeat AEW stars Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
Ric Flair made an appearance on AEW television last month when he took part in a tribute for the late Steve "Mongo" McMichael on the May 17 edition of Collision.
The Takedown on SI wishes the Nature Boy the best of luck on his treatment.
