Major New Details On WWE Superstar AJ Styles Appearing At TNA Slammiversary (Exclusive)
AJ Styles made his return to TNA Wrestling after nearly 12 years away on Sunday, and the reaction to his appearance was overwhelmingly positive.
Multiple TNA sources indicated to The Takedown on SI that Styles' appearance at TNA Slammiversary was met with universal positivity from talent and officials. During the show, Styles showed up following Leon Slater's X Division Championship win over Moose in a show-stealing match. There, he heavily endorsed Slater as a major piece of the future of the company and told him that he had earned the moment.
Styles is a six-time X Division Champion himself, and was the first person ever to hold the belt. He even walked down to the ring using his old TNA entrance theme.
The Takedown on SI learned cameras were following Styles backstage for a part of the evening, including leading into his entrance. It is unclear whether or not they were WWE or TNA cameras, or what will come of that footage.
While his promo received a great reception, many fans wondered whether or not Styles would have further involvement with the show, and he ultimately did not. Several TNA wrestlers previously had expressed to The Takedown on SI that they were optimistic Styles would set up an angle to work a future match, but that did not occur on the pay-per-view. However, that may have been a result of a fluid situation.
MORE: Major Update On AJ Styles' WWE Contract
Sources from both TNA and within WWE indicated to The Takedown on SI that Styles' creative plans may have changed during the evening.
Prior to the show, multiple TNA sources relayed that the former WWE Champion was expected to be in a segment involving Frankie Kazarian, but that plans shifted in the hours before the event. PWInsider's Mike Johnson did an interview with Kazarian last week that also heavily hinted at an altercation between the two of them, and Kazarian subtly referenced Styles on the broadcast itself before doing commentary for the main event.
Despite this, TNA President Carlos Silva told The Takedown on SI on Monday that while Styles' creative plan "changed a few times" in the lead up to the event, the original plan was always to celebrate AJ's X Division history. A backstage video that surfaced on X shortly after the segment (embedded above) implied that Slater himself didn't even know what Styles would be doing on the show.
Additionally, TNA sources believed WWE may have had some say in not wanting to promise a future match in the promotion for Styles that they weren't going to deliver on, as no main roster talent has worked a TNA match so far during the partnership.
Despite this, "The Phenomenal One" was widely praised for his incorporation into the show, and several members of the roster came out from the back to watch his segment with Slater from the side of the stage.
At this time, it is unclear whether or not Styles will appear in TNA again in the future. He recently signed a short-term contract extension with WWE.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (7/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Wants 'Little B*tch' Seth Rollins Healthy
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's New Wrestling Promotion Secures FOX Streaming Deal