Triple H Claims AJ Styles Has a List of People He Wants to Wrestle Before Retiring

AJ Styles made it public last year that he wants 2026 to be his final year as a professional wrestler. Styles is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and has a list of achievements from WWE, TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and more to back that up.

At the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend, Styles puts his career on the line against "The Ring General" Gunther in what could be the final match of a decorated 20-plus-year career.

AJ Styles' list of dream matches

While making an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike show, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made it known that he works with Styles weekly and talks about a list of opponents that Styles would like to face before he retires this year.

"AJ Styles has not made it a secret this year, 2026, is going to be his last in-ring year, but he has a lot of goals and a lot of people. I know he's with me every week, making a list of people that he would want to face and that he wants to meet in the ring before he retires." Triple H, Unsportsmanlike

Triple H points out that he hopes that Styles continues his career past the Royal Rumble, but notes that Styles has had an unbelievable career if it ends this weekend. Styles' accolades in WWE have seen him capture the WWE Championship twice, the United States title three times, the World Tag Team titles twice with different partners, and a reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

Possible spoiler for Gunther vs. AJ Styles

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Shinsuke Nakamura shared that Styles told him that he was going to retire at the Royal Rumble event this year while speaking to each other during a tour in Japan. Part of his post read.

"The tour continued to Japan, and before the shows there, I asked him something... 'When are you going to retire?' He answered, 'The Royal Rumble. I’ve already decided.' Whether I actually said it out loud or just thought it for a split second, I’m not sure. But I remember it clearly, 'Before you retire, I want to wrestle you one more time.' AJ nodded." Shinsuke Nakamura on Instagram

Things could change backstage, but if Nakamura's post holds any weight, Gunther could be picking up the victory and adding AJ Styles to the list of wrestling legends he has retired.

