Gunther Comments On Michael Cole's Call For John Cena's Last Match

The world is still processing John Cena's final match against Gunther a week later.

The 17-time WWE World champion found peace in not being able to escape Gunther's chokehold and decided to tap out of his last match ever at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Part of what made the matchup between Gunther and Cena interesting was how different they are. Cena is the face of the company who prides himself on teaching life lessons through his work, while Gunther's primary focus has always been on winning and dominating in the ring.

Longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole has called John Cena's entire career, including his last match. Cole declared that a battle between pro wrestling and sports entertainment took place that night and that pro wrestling had won. Gunther reacted to Cole, declaring that pro wrestling had killed sports entertainment.

Killing sports entertainment is not Gunther's goal

Gunther spoke to The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss Cole's call.

"I wouldn’t say it’s my main goal. It was a good line to put up because I think John and I are very very different as wrestlers, so I think it was a good headline for that. I wouldn’t say it’s my number one mission because once you get in the ring with me or once I get time to get out there and do what I do, I think it kind of speaks for itself, the dynamic with most of my opponents. Gunther on The Ringer Wrestling Show

John Cena also recently spoke with Cody Rhodes and emphasized the amount of respect he has for Gunther and how seriously he treats what happens inside the ring. To Gunther, the ring is a sacred place and Cena respects that mindset. The professional respect is mutual between the two.

Gunther likes working with people like Cena

Pro wrestling will always be in the business of entertainment, and Gunther understands this. Superstars who can generate the most positive emotion among fans are the ones Gunther works with best.

"I feel like it’s a good contrast with everybody because I’m not out here to — it’s part of our business, the more entertainment side. It’s important for our business. I need those guys, I need guys like John or Jey Uso, people with a really deep connection to the audience because if they are not around there’s no party to ruin for me. It would be less exciting so I’m glad they are around.” Gunther on The Ringer Wrestling Show

