Seth Rollins Shares Honest Admission About AJ Styles

What did Seth Rollins have to say about AJ Styles?

It was a bittersweet finish for Styles at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly wrestled his final WWE match. The stipulation stated that if Styles lost to Gunther, he must retire from WWE.

And it was ‘The Ring General’ who added ‘The Phenomenal One’ to the list of legends that he has sent into retirement, which also includes John Cena and Goldberg.

However, to say that Styles made a significant impact on WWE would be an understatement, and that goes for other superstars who adapted their style after him.

Seth Rollins is one such superstar, and he recently opened up on what Styles has meant to his professional wrestling career. In an interview with Casey Buscher on TikTok, Rollins noted that Styles is a key reason why he’s one of the top superstars in WWE.

“I would not be who I am today without AJ Styles,” Rollins said. “100 percent. Because AJ Styles pioneered the style that I use today. He’s one of the guys when I was 14, 15, 16 years old that I looked to and I said, ‘I may not be able to be Hulk Hogan. I may not be Andre the Giant, The Ultimate Warrior, any of these guys. I can be Shawn Michaels, I can be AJ Styles, I can be Jeff Hardy.”

AJ Styles | WWE

Rollins also recalled his early memories of watching Styles work his craft in the ring.

“AJ was one of the first guys that I saw that could just do it all,” Rollins said. “He could do everything. He could brawl, he could fight, he could high fly, he could be a technical wizard. He was incredible.”

Will AJ Styles Wrestle Again?

Styles, who will turn 49 years old in June, has been a huge topic of discussion among wrestling fans this past week. Despite teasing leaving his gloves in the ring to signify the end of his career, Styles put them back on, which suggested that he could eventually wrestle again.

He appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s ‘What’s Your Story’ podcast on Thursday, stating that you “never say never” when it comes to a potential return.

Could that be somewhere other than WWE? Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that AEW would be interested in bringing in Styles for even a brief run, a sentiment that is likely echoed by other wrestling promotions around the world.

Styles debuted in WWE back at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

