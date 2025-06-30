Ric Flair Shares Graphic Photos Ahead Of Cancer Surgery
Ric Flair has shared some photos and asked for prayers ahead of his upcoming cancer surgery.
The Nature Boy revealed recently that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years. And now he appears set for surgery, including a picture of his forehead, where his melanoma is located and another particularly gruesome picture of his stomach with surgical staples.
Flair wrote on X, "Surgery Coming Up. Keep Me In Your Prayers. It’s All Fragile."
Of course, Flair is no stranger to serious medical situations. In 2017 he was placed in a medically induced coma after being hospitalized with stomach pains. It was revealed he was experiencing kidney failure and was also close to congestive heart failure. At the time, Flair was given only a 20% chance of living.
MORE: Sting Reveals Why He Hasn't Watched His AEW Retirement Match Back
However, given this is a man who also survived a plane crash and went onto have one of the greatest wrestling careers of all time, Flair not only came out of the coma, he even wrestled one last match several years later, alongside his then son-in-law Andrade against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair would later reveal he suffered a heart attack during the match.
Flair has cancelled recent appearances at events due to his cancer treatment, despite initially denying he was suffering from anything in May, as he attempted to keep his diagnosis private.
The former Four Horsemen member has also been keeping himself busy recently by hanging out with the likes of Post Malone and Shilo Sanders, sharing the experiences on his social media accounts.
The 76-year-old was most recently affiliated with AEW, becoming part of Sting's retirement storyline in which he was involved in his legendary rival's final ever match, which saw Sting team with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks at Revolution to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles. The event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum, the site of Flair and Sting's famous 45-minute time limit draw at the first ever Clash of the Champions.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Saraya Responds To Latest Speculation About Paige Returning To WWE
WWE Releases Ticket Information For Survivor Series: WarGames 2025
Update On Creative Plans For Trish Stratus Ahead Of WWE Evolution 2