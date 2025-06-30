Saraya Responds To Latest Speculation About Paige Returning To WWE
Former WWE and AEW star Saraya Bevis, aka Paige, has been a free agent for a little over three months and it sounds like she's keen on keeping it that way. This despite any online speculation that has surfaced during the run up to Evolution 2 next month in Atlanta.
Saraya spoke to the Orlando Sentinel back on June 17, for an interview that was published Monday, and said she often gets asked about a return to WWE. As of the day that conversation took place, however, the multi-time Women's Champion denied having any conversations with her former employer since her departure from All Elite Wrestling back in March.
“I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no.”- Saraya
During an interview with The Takedown on SI this past March, Saraya said she was open to a WWE return down the line, but was looking forward to taking the year off from wrestling. Sentiments she has now echoed to the Sentinel.
“It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back,” Saraya said. "I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back.”
Saraya did mention WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans as a great destination for her eventual return to wrestling during her conversation with the Takedown, since she already debuted and retired in the Big Easy. Next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' has since been relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada.
