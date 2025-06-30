Sting Reveals Why He Hasn't Watched His AEW Retirement Match Back
Former AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Sting is enjoying his pro wrestling retirement, but that doesn't mean he's done hitting the road.
The 66-year-old is in the middle of his "2025 or Never" tour, where he is hitting the convention circuit under his face paint for the final time. He'll continue to do signings after this year, but it will just be dressed as himself.
While he stepped away from wrestling following his electric retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, he still remains active outside of the ring. He told Denise Salcedo his travel schedule is as busy as ever.
“I’m retired, but I’m on airplanes like multiple times a month, especially 2025. I’m blowing it out here,” Sting told Salcedo. “I’ve always loved real estate, so I’m still dabbling in real estate. And I’m going to get more serious about that coming up here soon, probably 2026 when I’m not traveling so much. And it’s good because my body is healing up, and I’m getting to spend more time with family and friends. And, yeah, it’s all good.”
While it's been almost a year and a half since his farewell match teaming with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks, it's not a match he has revisited yet, even as he and Allin retained the AEW Tag Team Championship. Sting says that's not out of the normal for him, however.
“I see certain things, you know, fans or family members or friends will send a video, a 2-3 minute clip of something. I watch stuff like that," he said. "And I’m not saying I haven’t seen like a whole match of mine, but it’s rare. It is so rare. When I’m done, I take that hat off and go on with the next part of my life.”
The wrestling legend remains under contract with AEW in a non-wrestling capacity.
H/T F4WOnline for partial transcript assistance.
