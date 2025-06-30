Update On Creative Plans For Trish Stratus Ahead Of WWE Evolution 2
It appears that WWE will be hit with some "Stratusfaction" ahead of Evolution 2, as WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is nearing a return to the company.
It was reported earlier Monday that Stratus was seen in Pittsburgh, the city where WWE will hold TV tapings for Raw and SmackDown. With Evolution 2 quickly approaching, it has been widely expected Stratus would be a part of the card in some form or fashion. Per a new report, that appears to be the case.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select notes that there have been creative plans pitched for Stratus to wrestle on the show. Specifically, he says a match between Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was discussed, though he claims creative had not been finalized as of this weekend.
Stratton is on the SmackDown brand, and WWE will be taping SmackDown following the early Raw show on Monday.
In regard to plans not being finalized, it is worth mentioning that much of the Evolution 2 card has reportedly changed as a result of Liv Morgan's injury. She was originally set to face either Nikki Bella or The Bella Twins on the show, though that is no longer happening as a result of her dislocated shoulder. It is unclear whether or not either of them will appear on the show at this juncture.
Stratton and Stratus teamed together at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, defeating Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.
