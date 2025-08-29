Rikishi's KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy Hemorrhaging Students After Raja Jackson Incident
The aftermath of Raja Jackson's actions last Saturday night at Rikishi's KnokX Pro wrestling promotion has been explosive to say the least. Every legend across the pro wrestling world has an opinion on what happened August 23.
Stevie Richards, Rob Van Dam and Mark Henry have all delivered strong stances on both ends of the spectrum regarding the incident. And the divisive and controversial Jim Cornette is the latest wrestling figurehead to speak on the subject. Cornette held everybody involved accountable and suggested a drastic consequence for the Knok XPro promotion.
"You **** morons on both sides of it — you’re all **** morons. You have a simpleton’s understanding of this industry that has almost been lost today because everybody thinks they’re **** smart. So, this wrestling school ought to be shut **** down.”- Jim Cournette discussing KnokX Pro
KnokX Pro facing exodus
KnokX Pro has faced a lot of backlash for their role in Syko Stu's injuries at the hands of Raja Jackson. They're also facing consequences for their actions in the form of business loss.
Soon after the incident, WWE reportedly cut ties with Rikishi's promotion. WWE had been affiliated with the wrestling school through the "WWE: ID" program. Since the incident, all social media accounts by WWE had unfollowed KnokX Pro as well as removed KnokX Pro from their partners page.
Syko Stu has a long road to recovery ahead of him according to a post on Facebook by his brother Andrew. Meanwhile, Raja Jackson is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for potential assault or attempted murder charges.
Now, students of the academy are leaving the school due to the fallout of the Jackson incident.
Changes are coming
Pro wrestler Douglas Malo was the primary person responsible for ripping Jackson off of Syko Stu before something disastrous took place. He spoke on the Masters of Wrestling podcast yesterday to discuss the situation further.
"They’ve lost a good amount of students and that also breaks my heart because I absolutely adore Rikishi. I would go back if I could look other people that might be there in the face, but I can’t. That’s what holds me back from being there. That’s pretty much the status. Students are dropping like flies, they’re gonna overhaul everything, and I hope they do.”- Douglas Malo on students leaving
Malo went into detail on the mass departures currently taking place at the Los Angeles-based promotion. As truthful as he was about the negative consequences KnokX Pro will endure due to the Jackson incident, he made multiple positive statements about Rikishi as a promoter, teacher, and human being.
Malo also mentioned hearing about a complete "overhaul" was underway for the company. He claimed Rikishi would never promote or accept what happened Saturday and that Rikishi was out of town at the time of the incident.
"From what I heard, Rikishi is gonna overhaul everything. I absolutely love Rikishi, he is the nicest human being. He was brutally honest, was the best coach I’ve ever had in any sports. He demanded excellence...he was out of town and half the things that would happen he wouldn’t approve of. He didn’t agree with how bookings were, this and that, and then he would come in and everything would be different. And then he’d be out of town and we’d be over here again.”- Malo on Rikishi (H/T Cultaholic)
Malo did nothing but praise and applaud everything about the way Rikishi has conducted business and treated others at KnokX Pro. A smashing of the reset button seems to be on the way for the promotion. What an "overhaul" entails is unclear at the moment, but Malo is rooting for the success of the promotion and would encourage a complete reset.
