Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia Pulled From WWE Evolution
Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is unfortunately going to miss Sunday night's Evolution show in Atlanta.
Garcia took to her Instagram page to announce that due to the lingering effects of a respiratory infection she came down with a few weeks back, she'll be unable to step to the mic inside the State Farm Arena for the second straight day.
Lilian was scheduled for ring announcing duties for both Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution this weekend, but her voice only had enough juice for the show last night.
"Biggest lesson I can share from this is that it’s ok to be disappointed (which I definitely am because I so badly wanted to announce these women to their respective matches) but also important to listen to your body and not push beyond its limits. For now, time to stay quiet and heal up for the next event!"- Lilian Garcia on Instagram
Garcia says that Monday Night Raw ring announcer Alicia Taylor will be filling in for her at Evolution, and we now know which match will be the first for her to introduce.
WWE has announced that Becky Lynch, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will kick-off the show in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Update On Seth Rollins Injury At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
WWE Evolution 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Evolution About More Than Winning A Championship For Trish Stratus [Exclusive]
Nikki Bella On Why She Wants To Work With Rhea Ripley After WWE Evolution