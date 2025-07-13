Nikki Bella On Why She Wants To Work With Rhea Ripley After WWE Evolution
It's entirely possible that Nikki Bella and Rhea Ripley will be on a collision course with one another following Sunday night's Evolution Premium Live Event.
The WWE Hall of Famer will be competing in the Women's Battle Royal and the winner will receive a Women's Title match at Clash in Paris. If Ripley were to defeat IYO SKY at Evolution, then she'd win back the Women's World Championship and potentially be in line for a title defense at that show in August.
Nikki Bella was a guest on Busted Open Radio this past week, and said that a program with Rhea Ripley is one she really hopes comes to fruition during her latest comeback run with WWE. Even teasing a turn to the dark side in order to make it happen.
"I feel like heel Nikki would be so incredible with her. Rhea has layers, but I feel like what my character has, would bring even more layers out of her... stuff that we don’t know yet about Mami and everything she is. She is someone that I always look at and not only do I think we can create a lot of magic in the ring, but I think the storytelling can be so different, fresh, and fun." h/t Fightful
Nikki Bella said the vibe that she gets from a potential storyline with Ripley is very similar to her past rivalry with Saraya, the anti-Diva goth girl known as Paige back in the day.
MORE: Major Update On Seth Rollins Injury At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
We'll have to wait and see what the landscape of the WWE Women's Division looks like after Evolution Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia. The show goes live at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Peacock in the United States, and internationally on Netflix.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Evolution 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Evolution About More Than Winning A Championship For Trish Stratus [Exclusive]
Injury Adam Cole Suffered Ahead Of AEW All In 2025 Revealed