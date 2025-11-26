Bayley Looks To Protect Future Of WWE With Upcoming Training Seminar

This fall, Bayley announced she will host a free training seminar for women's pro wrestling talent from around the world.

Bayley revealed the news in a social media post on October 6, and the seminar is slated to take place in Orlando on December 4, December 5, and December 6. It has limited spots and is reserved only for experienced pro wrestlers.

Why does Bayley want to host a seminar like this, while she's still a very active member of the WWE roster? She went into detail and answered that on a new episode of The Nikki and Brie Show. Bayley said that she wants to create more opportunities for women to earn big contracts when her generation is finished. She also said that she would like to open a training school someday.

“I've always pictured myself continuing on with wrestling and wanting to open a school someday, and I'll be running a seminar next month to kind of wet my feet in that stuff ... It's a three day seminar, but I want everybody to have their time and not be overlooked or not get enough attention. I want to be able to break things down with everybody." Bayley

Bayley | WWE

Bayley to protect women's independent wrestling with upcoming talent seminar

Bayley continued, saying that her generation won't be wrestling forever and that they need to protect independent wrestling for women, so that talent have a pipeline to WWE and elsewhere to keep the scene thriving.

"The main reason I want to do this was because there's so many talented women out there that are unsigned right now ... I know there's a big group of us that care about independent wrestlers and we need them because we're not going to be here forever. We need them to be as ready as they can when they get these contracts, and I think this seminar can open doors." Bayley

Bayley is currently involved in a storyline and tag team with Lyra Valkyria. She and Valkyria have feuded with Judgment Day and The Kabuki Warriors. Throughout this time, Bayley has had polar personalities, sometimes presenting like the old hugger character and other times as a dark and twisted heel.

She's a multiple time women's champion, Money in the Bank winner, and a Royal Rumble winner. She was also the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE.

