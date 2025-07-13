WWE Evolution 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's an event seven years in the making.
WWE Evolution returns tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as female stars of the past and present celebrate the strides made in women's wrestling, while simultaneously showcasing why the best is yet to come.
Women's World Champion IYO SKY has arguably been the best in-ring performer in all of WWE over the past two years. Her successful title defense at WrestleMania 41 against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair may go down as the very best in the history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and she has another opportunity tonight to highlight her brilliance.
IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Championship one more time against Rhea Ripley, the headliner of five major title fights at Evolution.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will all be putting their titles on the line.
Jade Cargill and Naomi are ready to go to war, perhaps for the final time, and Nikki Bella has her sights set on a trip to Paris when she competes in the Women's Battle Royal. Here's everything you need to know about WWE Evolution tonight in Atlanta:
Women's World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
While they may deliver classic matchups, some rivalries yield one-sided results. That has been the case when it comes to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Genius of the Sky has always had Rhea's number, dating back to their days together in NXT. SKY defeated Ripley this past March to capture the Women's World Championship and successfully retained it at WrestleMania 41. The Nightmare has one more shot to exercise her demons when she gets IYO SKY one-on-one at Evolution.
WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus
Tiffany Stratton was not even a year old when Trish Stratus made her WWE debut. Now the most accomplished performer of the 'Divas Era' is out to prove that she still has what it takes to be WWE Women's Champion as she faces off against Stratton in a true generational matchup. Will it still be Tiffy's time when the final bell rings, or will the WWE Hall of Famer successfully have delivered a heavy dose of Stratusfaction en route to her 8th World Championship?
NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
Jordynne Grace has been chasing the NXT Women's Championship since she arrived in WWE and tonight could finally be the night that she gets her hands on it. She'll challenge Jacy Jayne as she puts the title on the line for just the second time since she stunned Stephanie Vaquer to win the gold 47 days ago. Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe got the best of Fatal Influence at NXT Great American Bash Saturday afternoon. Will The Juggernaut do it on her own at Evolution?
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
The Man is once again coming around to Evolution to put championship gold on the line. Seven years after she successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in an all-time classic Last Woman Standing Match, Becky Lynch will face off against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. A title that has driven a wedge between three strong women desperate to prove they are the very best.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Judgment Day (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
All eyes are on Roxanne Perez as she looks to truly earn her spot in the Judgment Day. The Prodigy is filling in as one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the injured Liv Morgan. Alongside Raquel Rodriguez, the makeshift champs will face a difficult challenge in matching the chemistry of the Kubuki Warriors or outlasting the marquee pairing of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. Don't write off the talented Sol Ruca & Zaria either. Any one of these teams could leave Atlanta with the gold tonight.
No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi with Bianca Belair as the Special Guest Referee
Simply put, Jade Cargill has had enough of Naomi. It was this past November when The Storm was thrown onto the windshield of a car by her former 'Big Three' teammate and she ended up missing months of her career. Cargill thought she had gotten even when she defeated Naomi at WrestleMania 41, but Ms. Money in the Bank has only kept up her backstage assaults in the weeks since. This has prompted SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to bring in Bianca Belair to oversee this No Holds Barred Match.
Clash in Paris No. 1 Contender Women's Battle Royal
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella headlines an all-star field of competitors in the second annual Evolution Women's Battle Royal. Nia Jax won the inaugural contest seven years ago, but the stakes are significantly higher this time around as the winner will receive a Women's Championship opportunity at Clash in Paris. Other participants include Stephanie Vaquer, Women's United States Champion Giulia, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green and previous winner Nia Jax.
WWE Evolution start time:
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
WWE Evolution location:
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
How to watch WWE Evolution:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
