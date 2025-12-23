Kane Comments On Mick Foley Walking Away From WWE Over Politics

Mick Foley made waves in the pro wrestling world when he announced that he was no longer going to be associated with WWE because of their political support of Donald Trump.

Foley took to social media and announced that he informed WWE's talent relations department that he was no longer interested in appearing on behalf of the company. He also revealed that he had decided he would not sign another Legends deal when his contract expires next summer.

One of Foley's notorious WWE opponents and staunch Trump supporter, Kane, chimed in on Foley's waves during an appearance on Newsmax.

Mick Foley | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Glenn Jacobs says Mick Foley is entitled to his political opinions

Glenn Jacobs, formerly known as Kane in WWE, is a Republican mayor in Tennessee. In the Newsmax interview, he said that he disagreed with Foley, but that he's welcome to having his own opinion.

“Well, certainly it’s no surprise. I know where Mick is at politically and we’ve had our discussions about politics and we’ve always been able to keep them civil and I wish that could happen more on the public platforms altogether. One thing is we live in a country where we are free to disagree about things, and I think Mick is wrong, but nevertheless, he’s entitled to his opinion." Glenn Jacobs

Jacobs continued:

"I will defend his right to say that, even if I do think he’s wrong and that’s the beauty of America. I wish that would kind of be all over the place as opposed to just wrestling.” Glenn Jacobs

Kane | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kane is a former WWE World Champion, Tag Team Champion, and Intercontinental Champion. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. As for Foley, he is also a former World Champion and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Kevin Nash also addressed Foley's comments and has similar political leanings. Nash said he understood where Foley was coming from, but that he would not be leaving the company because he considers Paul Levesque and The McMahon Family as his own family.

"I look at them as family," Nash said on his podcast. "Like that's it. They're just family to me. Linda knows what my political views are. It’s like, they're my Republican family, you know? But they’re family.”

TKO Group, which owns the UFC and WWE, has hosted Trump at numerous UFC PPV events this year. The UFC is currently planning a major fight event at the White House in 2026.

