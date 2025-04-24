Huge Rumor On John Cena and Travis Scott Match In WWE
What’s next for John Cena and Travis Scott in WWE?
Cena captured a record-setting 17th World title by defeating Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and he received an assist from Scott in doing so.
The finish to the match received plenty of online criticism from wrestling fans, with the absence of The Rock also playing a key role in the public displeasure.
However, a new report suggests that the WWE universe may be seeing more of the Cena and Scott pairing in the future.
According to Cory Hays of PW Nexus, there has been a pitch within WWE for Cena and Scott to work a tag team match at some point this year. While it appears that possibility is on the table, Hays also mentions that there is “nothing concrete as of right now.”
Cena kickstarted a storyline with old rival Randy Orton on this week’s Raw, with Orton hitting an RKO on the new WWE Undisputed Champion in the middle of the ring.
Scott had an infamous role in Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber last month, as he delivered a few hard shots to Rhodes, which resulted in the former champion suffering a black eye and busted eardrum. Rhodes returned the favor by hitting Scott with a Cross Rhodes at WrestleMania, but Cena would capitalize by kicking Rhodes below the belt before hitting him with the title to score the win.
As mentioned by Cena on Raw, he has 27 dates remaining on his WWE farewell tour.
Should Scott team with Cena, it would mark the 33-year-old rapper's first professional wrestling match.
