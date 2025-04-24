Logan Paul Reveals Backstage Conversation With Stephanie McMahon At WWE WrestleMania 41
Logan Paul got some interesting advice from Stephanie McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 41.
Paul scored a singles win against AJ Styles on WrestleMania Sunday, which led to him proclaiming after the show in an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley that “this company knows I’m the best, and this company knows I’m the future.”
Speaking of his future, that was a topic of discussion and a conversation that Paul had with Stephanie McMahon, with their interaction documented in his latest WrestleMania vlog.
She stated her confidence that he will one day be in the WWE Hall of Fame, while also giving him tips on how to get there.
“I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. You just have to not give up. Just stick with it. No matter what happens, just stick with it because it’s the journey that makes you. It’s their journey with you that makes it a success."- Stephanie McMahon
Paul followed up by asking about the importance of the WWE fans in that equation on a scale from 1 to 10, and Stephanie pushed how he can use their reactions to his advantage.
“10. 100. But they don’t have to love you. I am the most booed ever, but they love to hate me. You’ve just gotta have fun with it and let them in and shit on them in ways that are creative. It’s great. You can have fun with them, that’s what they want. They wanna have fun with you, and you’re like the most boo-able guy.”- Stephanie McMahon
Paul, who turned 30 earlier this month, is now 3-1 at WrestleMania since joining WWE back in June 2022.
He re-signed with the company on a multiyear deal back in April 2023.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Rock's Blunt Response To Criticism Of His Pat McAfee Show Comments
Mike Santana Relishing Second Chance At Life While Celebrating One Year In TNA (Exclusive)
New Report Details When & Who Made The Call To Turn John Cena Heel At WWE Elimination Chamber
NFL Hall of Famer & Four Horsemen Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Passes Away At 68