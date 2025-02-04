WWE Rumors: Latest On Roman Reigns Injury Angle And WrestleMania 41 Plans
Roman Reigns is off of WWE television following the actions of Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. The good news is, The OTC is expected back soon. Same can be said for John Cena, but not before Elimination Chamber.
More details on Jordynne Grace's new WWE contract have now been unveiled, and despite it being a main roster deal, she's expected to start her career in NXT.
The New Day meanwhile have themselves a new theme song, but it was not produced by the man who was responsible for their previous one. Here's your latest WWE rumor round-up.
Just remember, though. Rumors are exactly that, rumors. So take everything with a grain of salt.
Roman Reigns is heading toward a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41
Michael Cole raised some eyebrows on Monday Night Raw when he gave an update on Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief suffered storyline injuries after he received two stomps, one onto the steel ring steps, from Seth Rollins after they were both eliminated from the Royal Rumble.
Cole stated that Reigns would be out for the 'foreseeable future' but his absence from television is not expected to be a lengthy one. The OTC is still scheduled for a huge match at WrestleMania 41 and it's exactly the one you think it is according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider:
“For EVERYONE who has asked, my belief is the Roman Reigns is “out of action” reference made by Michael Cole was more of a way to explain his absence in the storylines short-term than anything else. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, currently, is the plan for WrestleMania 41.”
John Cena not expected back before Elimination Chamber
Just as he stated in the Royal Rumble Post Show press conference, John Cena is not expected back on WWE television before Elimination Chamber. Which likely factored into the creative decision to simply have him declare for the match following Jey Uso's stunning victory in the Royal Rumble.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider has confirmed that Cena is already out in Budapest filming scenes for the movie 'Matchbox.'
Speaking of Hollywood, Johnson says the entertainment world is already eyeing Alexa Bliss after her return to the ring Saturday. In fact, many WWE talents are getting looked at following the move to Netflix.
Jordynne Grace is NXT Bound
Former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is going to be in WWE for many years to come, but she'll be starting out in NXT for the time being.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says that Grace has signed a five-year deal with WW , and it's a main roster level contract. Meaning her stay in NXT will likely not be long.
Grace made her official WWE debut Saturday in the Women's Royal Rumble and mixed it up with a number of NXT stars during her 22 minutes in the match. She eliminated Jaida Parker and was tossed out of the ring herself by NXT Women's Champion Giulia.
Jim Johnston has not returned to WWE
The New Day debuted a new theme Monday night on Raw and the show's closed captioning when the song began to play sent fans into a tizzy. The captions indicated that famed former WWE composer Jim Johnston was responsible for the song, but Fightful Select is reporting that is not the case.
WWE sources told Sean Ross Sapp that the caption was an error and that Johnston has not returned to the company. Furthermore, all indications are that there are no plans to bring him back. Johnston worked for WWE for over three decades before he was released in 2017.
The New Day's new theme was produced by Sayzee with Mega Ran on vocals, according to Ross Sapp.
