Details On Jordynne Grace's WWE Contract Revealed
Jordynne Grace is set to make a major impact in WWE following a lengthy stint in TNA, and its become a bit more clear where she will start her run.
Sean Ross Sapp reports via Fightful Select that Grace's contract with WWE is a five-year deal that will run through 2029. Moreover, the report indicates Grace signed a main roster contract, though it is unclear as to when she could officially be main roster-bound.
Fightful notes Grace is expected to start in NXT, and has relocated at least temporarily to be near the WWE Performance Center.
Grace made her unexpected WWE debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and proceeded to appear on NXT multiple times throughout the year. She made her official first appearance as a WWE Superstar in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she hoisted Piper Niven into a Death Valley Driver to the amazement of the Indianapolis crowd.
The report also notes TNA had desired to keep Grace, but understood that would be unlikely. She had her final match after six years with the company at TNA Genesis in January, losing to Tessa Blanchard. It was reported shortly after she had inked a contract with WWE, which was eventually confirmed by WWE President Nick Khan.
MORE: Jordynne Grace Opens Up On Appearing As A Surprise In The Royal Rumble Last Year
As Fightful also reports, the 28-year-old owns her intellectual property and theme music, which is why she's able to use it all in WWE.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Rumored To Be Planning Additional International Event In 2025