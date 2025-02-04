WWE Rumored To Be Planning Additional International Event In 2025
Should WWE fans get ready for another international PLE in 2025?
While the road to WrestleMania is set, beyond April there are quite a few holes to fill in the schedule.
SummerSlam has been confirmed for the beginning of August in New Jersey, while Clash in Paris has been confirmed for the end of August in France. Next year's Crown Jewel will, of course, take place in Saudi Arabia, but the remaining dates and locations for other yearly premium live events have yet to be announced.
According to a report from WrestleVotes, there's a rumor around this year's Money in the Bank being held overseas.
“There may be an international date [in] early July. It’s not confirmed. It’s rumored. I don’t know if that would end up being Money in the Bank, but I’ve been told the Money in the Bank announcement is going to come before WrestleMania. So it could be international. It could be here in the US. We’ll see, you know, SummerSlam is here in the US. You’ll probably get a fall pay-per-view and the Survivor Series, both here in the US, and then the Clash in Paris show, along with the European tour and your Saudi dates, are going to be your international shows. So the calendar’s starting to fill up.”
Last week WWE officially announced Clash In Paris, which will take place at the Paris La Defense Arena, which is the largest indoor venue in Europe. It marks back-to-back years for a major event in France, following last year's Backlash France where Cody Rhodes defended his title against AJ Styles.
Will we see Money in the Bank become the latest event to head international?
