Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Smackdown Star Announces Serious Injury Requiring Surgery

Zack Heydorn

WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown / WWE

WWE Smackdown Superstar, Apollo Crews, has announced that he is injured with a torn pectoral, which will require surgery and keep him out of action.

Crews took to social media on Tuesday to announce the news.

"Heading into surgery today," Crews wrote. "A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset. And enjoy my clean shave! It has been a while since I have seen this baby face!"

Crews is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WWE United States Champion, but hasn't been used much on the main roster since Triple H and the new creative regime took over.

Crews injured himself in a match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24 episode of Smackdown in Austin, Texas. Crews was victorious in the match.

Prior to joining WWE, Crews was a mainstay act in the Dragon Gate promotion. He started his time in WWE on the NXT roster and was called up to the main roster in 2016.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Rumored To Be Planning Additional International Event In 2025

Sami Zayn Taken Out On Stretcher After WWE Raw Goes Off Air

AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window

CM Punk Says He Would Have Booked The WWE Royal Rumble Differently, Prefers To Lose

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE