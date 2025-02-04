WWE Smackdown Star Announces Serious Injury Requiring Surgery
WWE Smackdown Superstar, Apollo Crews, has announced that he is injured with a torn pectoral, which will require surgery and keep him out of action.
Crews took to social media on Tuesday to announce the news.
"Heading into surgery today," Crews wrote. "A few weeks ago on SmackDown, I tore my pec—an unfortunate situation. Sometimes, you do everything right, but there are just some things beyond your control. I’m looking forward to the road ahead, attacking it with a positive and unstoppable mindset. And enjoy my clean shave! It has been a while since I have seen this baby face!"
Crews is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WWE United States Champion, but hasn't been used much on the main roster since Triple H and the new creative regime took over.
Crews injured himself in a match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24 episode of Smackdown in Austin, Texas. Crews was victorious in the match.
Prior to joining WWE, Crews was a mainstay act in the Dragon Gate promotion. He started his time in WWE on the NXT roster and was called up to the main roster in 2016.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Rumored To Be Planning Additional International Event In 2025
Sami Zayn Taken Out On Stretcher After WWE Raw Goes Off Air
AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window
CM Punk Says He Would Have Booked The WWE Royal Rumble Differently, Prefers To Lose