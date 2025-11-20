Saraya Gives Major Update On Potential Pro Wrestling Return

AEW hasn't been graced with Saraya's presence since October of last year on an episode of AEW Dynamite. It's the longest break she's taken from wrestling since sustaining a neck injury in 2017 that put her out of action for five years.

This year-long break gave Saraya the opportunity to pursue things outside of pro wrestling, like starting her own podcast. Now, the former WWE Divas champion is letting the fans know when they can expect to see her in the ring again.

Saraya is a free agent

Saraya's contract with AEW expired in September of this year, and she is free to sign with any company that will offer her a contract. And the former SmackDown General Manager confirmed she's getting the itch to wrestle again in an interview with the Toronto Sun.

"I am starting to get the bug for it [pro wrestling] again. I went through a stage where I kind of fell out of love with it for a second. ‘I need to take a break from it,’ and that was the whole goal. I have found a new love and passion for it again. I am going to get into training in January, and we’ll see where that takes me." Saraya

Saraya's last match on AEW TV was against Jamie Hayter in a "Saraya Rules" match on Collision. She resisted completely confirming that she will be back in a wrestling ring in 2026, but the odds are higher now than they've been in a long time.

Natalya wants Saraya in the dungeon

Saraya comes from a royal wrestling family. Her mother, who went by Sweet Saraya in the ring, ranked third in the PWI Top 50 Women's Wrestler list in 2013 and last wrestled in 2020.

Another royal family has offered Saraya their pro wrestling services if she wants it. Former SmackDown Women's champion Natalya has reached out to Saraya to let her know she can train in the Hart family dungeon.

"If I were to ever come back, not saying I am, but if I were, I want to be at the top of my game and be wrestling better than I was back in NXT. That’s my goal. Nattie wants me to go down to the Dungeon. I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I miss it. I love it. I think the percentage of me going back is a lot higher now." Saraya on how she wants to return

Hopefully, we'll be able to see Saraya, or Paige, back in a wrestling ring sometime next year.

