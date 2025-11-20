Dolph Ziggler Reveals Original Plan For His WWE Raw Return

What was the initial pitch for Nic Nemeth to return to WWE as Dolph Ziggler?

The current TNA star received a huge reaction from the Madison Square Garden crown on this week’s WWE Raw, as Nemeth returned to his Ziggler persona to be Solo Sikoa’s surprise opponent in John Cena’s ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ to determine the GOAT’s opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Sikoa scored the win in the match to advance in the tournament, but that didn’t curb WWE fans’ excitement at seeing Nemeth back in the company.

However, it appears WWE had a different idea in mind when it first reached out to Nemeth.

In a recent appearance on Off The Ropes with Jonathan Coachman, Nemeth revealed that WWE told him a few weeks ago that it had plans to announce his return ahead of time by releasing a full bracket for the tournament.

“A few weeks ago when I was told, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have you in this thing and we’re gonna announce it ahead of time. They’re going to show brackets’ or something,” Nemeth said. “I go, ‘Oh my God, that’s such a bad idea.’ I go, ‘Is there any way we’re not doing this?’ They go, ‘There might be something they’re gonna put out today. It’ll be on social media. Maybe retweet or something.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I hope this doesn’t happen.’ And nothing happened.”

Nemeth, who currently holds the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy in TNA which guarantees him a future title show, was released by WWE in September 2023 after a 19-year run with the company.

He signed with TNA in January 2024 and captured the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary in July 2024.

Dolph Ziggler Wasn’t The Only Surprise WWE Return In The ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’

Wrestling superstar Matt Cardona | Matt Cardona

Cena teased the idea that talent outside of WWE could compete in the tournament, and that’s exactly how it unfolded.

Matt Cardona, another current talent, also went back to his former WWE persona as Zack Ryder to challenge LA Knight on last week’s SmackDown in Albany.

While both Cardona and Nemeth came up short in their tournament matches, the door is likely open for future returns to WWE given the positive response they received from fans.

Solo, Knight, Rusev, Sheamus, Jey Uso, and Gunther have all advanced in the tournament.

The final two first round matches will take place on Friday’s SmackDown, with Carmelo Hayes going one-on-one with Bronson Reed, and Penta facing off with Finn Balor.

