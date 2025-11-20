CM Punk Explains Why John Cena Really Is The Pro Wrestling GOAT

CM Punk and John Cena have been legendary rivals throughout their time together in WWE.

Money in the Bank 2011, SummerSlam 2011, WWE Raw in 2013, Night of Champions 2025. Each of those events was a signature moment in their long feud, with many others taking place in between.

Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition on December 13, and as he's made his rounds during his retirement tour throughout 2025, the company has declared him the "Greatest Of All Time" on multiple occasions.

"Greatest Of All Time" is a bold statement. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and others have walked through the fires of pro wrestling and could have the right to that throne.

Don't tell that to CM Punk.

CM Punk details why John Cena is truly the greatest of all-time

CM Punk | WWE

Punk says that John Cena is the true GOAT of the last 20 years, and in a new interview with Mostly Sports, Punk said that title is subjective, but that Cena owns the spot before specifically explaining why.

“He (Cena) is somebody who — we're calling him the GOAT. It's very subjective, but in my lifetime, in my career, he's somebody who always led by example, box office superstar, charismatic through the roof, great on the mic, does all the PR — over the last 20 years, 100% the GOAT.” CM Punk

Both John Cena and CM Punk will be busy throughout the rest of November.

Punk is scheduled to participate in WarGames on November 29 at Survivor Series. Punk will team with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos to take on the Paul Heyman-led team of Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

Punk has been feuding with Heyman and The Vision since WrestleMania this year. Heyman, Punk's former best friend, turned on him and joined forces with Seth Rollins.

As for Cena, he'll also be active at Survivor Series. In Cena's final Boston appearance, he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio. At Survivor Series, Mysterio will get his rematch.

Cena will wrestle his final WWE match on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena's final opponent will be whoever wins the "Last Time Is Now" tournament that is currently taking place across Raw and SmackDown.

WWE Survivor Series will air live on ESPN on November 29. Other announced matches for the show include the women's War Games match and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's World Championship.

