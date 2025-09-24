Wrestling On FanNation

Shawn Michaels Issues Warning After TNA Invasion On NXT

The fight is on!

Zack Heydorn

The battle lines are being drawn for a war between NXT and TNA. Shawn Michaels is in the middle of the madness.

The rivalry between the two promotions reached a fever pitch on this week's NXT episode, when pandemonium ensued during the Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi, winner take all match for both the TNA World Championship and the NXT Championship.

In the middle of the match with TNA World Championship number one contender Mike Santana on commentary, Williams goaded Santana into a physical encounter with a slap to the face. Santana didn't stand for the slap and started to brawl with Williams, which led to the match being tossed out by the referee. Then the invasion began.

As Williams and Santana brawled, other TNA talents stormed the ring and started fighting with NXT stars too. Matt Cardona, The IInspiration, Moose, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian, and others fought off the NXT stars and stood tall in the ring as the show went off the air.

Backstage, NXT boss Shawn Michaels, was worried and called for security to hit the ring. Later, he issued his first official comments on the invasion and they were warning shots.

"This doesn't end here," Michaels wrote on X. Michaels tagged TNA in the tweet and used the hashtag, #WeAreNXT, which seemingly shows exactly what side Michaels is on in this battle of promotion supremacy.

NXT vs. TNA battle has been brewing for months

TNA entered into a working relationship with WWE at the beginning of the year and the battle between TNA and NXT has been brewing since that relationship started.

This summer, both the men's an women's world championships in TNA were held by NXT stars -- a reality that upset many of the TNA stars. Now, it appears they are fighting back.

As the man in charge of NXT, Shawn Michaels will try to keep the peace between both sides, while also defending his home base of NXT. There are significant storylines that can be woven into the narrative with Michaels at the center.

Moose-TNA-Rebellion
Moose-TNA-Rebellion / TNAWrestling.com

NXT will run their No Mercy PLE this Saturday night, but no TNA vs. NXT matches are booked at this time. On the show, Oba Femi will defend the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints, Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe will square off in a Weaponized Cage Match, and Josh Briggs will go one-on-one with Je'Von Evans.

