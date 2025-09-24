WWE Reportedly Lining Up Rising Star As Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 Opponent
WrestleMania 42 is still several months away, but creative planning for the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' typically gets started during this time of the year.
WWE unveiled the first official advertisement for the show next April on Tuesday, with 2-day combo tickets going on sale today, Wednesday, September 24.
The poster featured eight Superstars including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
The Beast's placement underneath the WrestleMania 42 logo was a massive indicator that his match at Wrestlepalooza was far from a one off for John Cena's retirement.
The Beast brutalized Cena this past Saturday night and defeated him with relative ease after hitting six consecutive F-5's. He hit one more after the bell just for good measure.
Brock's victory, especially the manner in which he won, left many confused, but it certainly established him as a major threat moving forward. It could be just one of multiple dominant performances ahead of next year's WrestleMania, where BodySlam has learned he could be facing a very intriguing opponent.
"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that there has been a lot of talk internally recently regarding a Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar match taking place in the future with one source noting that it very well could end up being at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas."
WWE management is said to view Breakker as a future WrestleMania main event talent. A singles match against Lesnar next year would certainly be a major step in that direction.
WrestleMania 42 would be Brock Lesnar's first in three years
The last time The Beast competed during the 'Showcase of the Immortals' was when he defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Lesnar missed over two years of action after he was named in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE Janel Grant. Lesnar is not a defendant in the case, but was kept off of television until the company cleared him to return at SummerSlam back in August.
It was there that Brock began his program with John Cena that apparently wrapped up at Wrestlepalooza. Interestingly enough, Lesnar and Paul Heyman buried the hatchet last weekend, with the former advocate even introducing Brock for his match against Cena.
Heyman is currently The Oracle for The Vision, a group that includes Bron Breakker. This is a development to watch over the coming months if Lesnar and Breakker is ultimately the direction that the creative team decides to go in come WrestleMania season.
