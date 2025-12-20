Tessa Blanchard Frustratingly Reacts To Still Being Called A Racist

Current TNA star, Tessa Blanchard, has had her ups and downs in the pro wrestling industry since 2020.

In 2020, Blanchard started the year by defeating Sami Calihan for the TNA Impact World Championship and became the first woman in history to ever hold that championship. By June of that year, she was stripped of the championship and out of TNA.

The global pandemic, allegations of backstage bullying, and allegations of racism were levied against her, and her wrestling career was halted because of them. Blanchard has always refuted the allegations.

Blanchard returned to TNA at the end of 2024. She immediately jumped into a feud with Jordynne Grace and is now a regular in the TNA Knockouts tag team division.

Tessa Blanchard says she's not racist

Blanchard took to social media on Saturday morning to address her inability to shed being classified as a racist. In response to a fan, Blanchard, frustrated, tried to reiterate that she wasn't racist and suggested people move on from the story.

Tessa Blanchard | impactwrestling.com

"I’m not perfect," Blanchard wrote on X. "Made plenty of mistakes in my life. Racism is not one of them, nor has that ever been in my heart. An incident from 10 years ago has continuously been twisted into something that race had absolutely nothing to do with because of the social climate. I’m tired of being used as clickbait. Move on."

In addition to being a former Impact world champion, Blanchard has also been the Knockouts Champion. Blanchard had a brief stint in WWE in 2017.

Blanchard wrestled a few matches in NXT and then was a part of the first-ever Mae Young Classic, an all-women's tournament in 2017. Blanchard wasn't in the tournament long. She lost to Kairi Sane in the first round. Sane would go on to defeat Shayna Baszler in the tournament final and was the first winner.

In 2026, Blanchard will get an opportunity to shine on a brighter stage for TNA. The company announced that its flagship program, Impact, will be moving from AXS TV to AMC next year.

The first episode of the new TNA era will take place on January 16. At the beginning of 2025, TNA entered into a working relationship with WWE. Throughout the year, various TNA talents have shown up on NXT, with a handful of NXT stars working in TNA as well.

Despite the new television deal, TNA officials have said that the partnership with WWE will remain intact.

