Shelved John Cena Film "Coyote vs. Acme" Sold By Warner Bros. To Be Released In 2026
A long-shelved John Cena film project is set to see the light of day after it appeared destined for deletion.
Deadline first reported Monday "Coyote vs. Acme" has been sold from Warner Bros Pictures to Ketchup Entertainment, and the movie will now be released in 2026. The deal between the two entities is reportedly for around $50 million.
The film sees the popular Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote sue the Acme Corporation for all of his failed attempts to capture the Road Runner. Will Forte stars as his live-action lawyer, while the former WWE Champion Cena represents Acme in the litigation.
“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. 'Coyote vs. Acme' is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike,” Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment said.
The film was directed by David Green and produced by Chris deFaria and DC Studios co-head James Gunn, the latter of whom worked with Cena on the "Peacemaker" franchise.
It was previously in developmental purgatory as Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav had intended to scrap it as part of a tax write off amidst cost-cutting. It was then opened up to other studios to bid on last year following positive test screenings.
