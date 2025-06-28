The Miz Net Worth 2025
Widely recognized as one of the most decorated WWE stars in history, The Miz has garnered a reputation for being a reliable performer that has served as a consummate company ambassador over the course of nearly two decades.
Gaining fame on reality television starting with his appearance on "The Real World: Back To New York" on MTV, The Miz was introduced to the WWE audience on Tough Enough in 2004. From there, he has accomplished pretty much every achievement under the company's umbrella and built a luxurious lifestyle in the process.
Name
Michael Gregory Mizanin
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$14 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, Reality Television
Salary
$2.5 Million annually
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Instagram, Twitter
Charity
Make-A-Wish, Rescue Dogs Rock, Travelers Championship
What is The Miz's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Miz currently has a net worth valued at $14 million. This figure is based on his current WWE contract as well as his earnings from reality television and various movies throughout his career.
The Miz started with WWE on the fourth season of their Tough Enough show, coming in second place to eventual winner, Daniel Puder. Despite this failure to win the season, Miz may go down as the most successful WWE signing from the Tough Enough series.
After getting called up from the Deep South Wrestling developmental territory, The Miz went from SmackDown host to WWE Champion within five years. Headlining WrestleMania 27 in 2011, the former Real World cast member defeated John Cena in a match that also featured interference from The Rock.
With a highly decorated resume, The Miz is a former two-time WWE Champion, eight-time Intercontinental Champion, five-time Tag Team Champion and a former Mr. Money In The Bank.
After 19 years with the promotion, The Miz has earned the reputation as one of the most dependable stars on the roster and is often seen as a representative for the company throughout his tenure.
The Miz's Salary
Among the highest paid wrestlers on the current WWE roster, The Miz has a salary valued at around $2.5 million per year. This number does not include his earnings for WWE merchandise.
The Miz will also earn salary from his new TV gig as host of the American Gladiators reboot.
The Miz's Endorsements
Despite not have any well known endorsements, The Miz receives additional earnings through the company's sponsorships. Besides advertising money through WWE, "The A Lister" has also been involved in sponsorship posts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) where he has over three million followers on both platforms.
The Miz's Charity Work
While he is one of the most prominently featured heels on the WWE roster for several years now, The Miz has never shied away from charity work. Through the company, The Miz has been active with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping to grant wishes for children with life threatening illnesses.
Outside of his work with WWE, the former two-time Grand Slam Champion has also assisted with the Travelers Championship and Rescue Dogs Rock in fundraising efforts and campaigns during his time as an active performer.
